|
|
Andrew Stewart
Naples - Andrew Stewart, 89, of Naples, Florida went to be with our Lord on July 3, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends at Naples Community Hospital (Downtown).
Andrew AKA "Andy" or "Drew" was born March 30, 1930 in Schenectady, New York to James and Helen (MacDonald) Stewart. He was an avid Basketball and Soccer player for Draper Middle and High School until he graduated in 1948. After graduation Andrew went on to join the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served our country in the Korean War earning his Purple Heart among several other medals and ribbons when he was hit by sniper fire on December 1, 1950.
Andrew met and married the love of his life Karen (Clark) Stewart in the early 60's in Muskegon, Michigan where he became a semi truck driver for Muskegon Piston Rings, then later joining the fleet at Sealed Power, becoming the first truck driver to ever retire from there with full retirement benefits.
After retirement and moving to Naples, Andrew joined the Marine Corps League Naples, E.T. Brisson Detachment #063. He was highly involved in Toys for Tots, parades, golfing events, New Beginnings School, social gatherings and many other fund raising events to benefit the community. His love for travel took him to many places over the years, one of his last and major trips being the Honor Flight to Washington DC, with his lifelong friend and fellow Marine Jack Moran, to visit those memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
He was preceded in death by his bride, Karen Stewart; parents, James and Helen Stewart; sister, Mary Scott; along with several friends and brothers/sisters in the Marine Corps.
He is survived and greatly missed by his children, Kim Kooyers, Sandra (Chris) Vatcky, Drew Stewart, Sr. and James (Wingy) Stewart; his grandchildren, Andrea (Joel) Campbell, Jennifer (Zachary) Flowers, Drew Stewart, Jr., Danielle (Jacob) Dyer, Keri Stewart, Kayla Stewart and Jasz Stewart and his great-grandchildren, Ryanne, Aidyn, Mikayla, Gage, Fiona, Rowan and Zayne.
A celebration of Andrew's life with full military honors will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 4150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. Naples, FL 34103 on July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a catered luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to go towards Andrew's favorite organizations, The Marine Corps League of Naples E.T. Brisson Detachment #063 and New Beginnings School, Naples.
For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Andrew's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News on July 17, 2019