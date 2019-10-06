|
Angel Andreev
Naples - In great sadness we announce that our loving husband, father, and grandfather Angel Andreev passed away September 28th, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his family: His wife of 46 years, Sandra, his sons Robert (Janel) and Michael (Lyubka), and his two grandchildren Alexander and Alina with whom he especially cherished spending time with in recent years.
Anybody who got to know him would attest that he was a larger than life "Most Interesting Man in the World". His story is full of intrigue and inspiration. Born in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and politically persecuted in post World War II Europe behind the Iron Curtain, he risked his life to free himself from the tyranny of communism for a life of liberty in the United States as a refugee. He came to this country without even a basic knowledge of the English language or a penny to his name and was able to launch a successful business from the ground up through only his blood, sweat, and wits. He was the embodiment of the American Dream while never forgetting his Bulgarian roots and heritage. He was strong willed, determined, and often overly stubborn in his beliefs which likely contributed to his longevity. Passionate in his convictions, he loved history, tradition, cooking, good food, and traveling. His wealth of knowledge, despite at times being overwhelming, will be greatly missed along with his sense of humor and endless storytelling.
Above all else the most important thing to him was family.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming months. As a Florida resident for the past 26 years, the family asks that donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his name to the Salvation Army Hurricane Relief Fund.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019