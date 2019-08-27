Services
Angela Myree Osborne

Naples - On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Angela Myree Osborne, passed away at the age of 32. Angela was born on December 21, 1986 in Naples, FL. She is survived by her parents Daniel Osborne and Lisa Carpenter, her daughters Jada & Mya Osborne, and her sister Amy Beall. Family and friends will be remembering Angela and celebrating her life Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fuller Funeral Home located at 1625 Pine Ridge Road in Naples. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am, with the service starting at noon, and a reception will follow.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
