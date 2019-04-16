|
Angelika Jung Tillery
Naples, FL
Angelika Jung Tillery, 63 of Naples, Florida died at NCH North April 6 2019. Angela is survived by her husband of over 31 years, Stephen, and her three sons, Alexander, Nicholas, and Zachary. She is also survived by her six
siblings - Judi, George, Diana, Johnny, Marina, and Robbie; and many loving nephews and nieces.
Angela was a passionate, dedicated, festive, loving, caring, and selfless person. She was a great friend, wife, and a giving and nurturing mother. Angela was a family member who only wanted the best for her husband, three sons, and her brothers and sisters. She was a creative and spontaneous person and always knew how to make you feel good. She always made you feel
welcome in her home and she was second to none when it came to adorning her home for the holidays. She loved Rock 'n' Roll and never failed to dance when her favorite songs came on. She loved vacationing with her family to North Carolina where they would enjoy hiking, fishing, gem-mining and other outside activities. She cared for the weak and gave to the poor and those in need relentlessly. She was a philanthropist and a nurturing person to whomever may have needed it. In Angela's profession, real-estate, she made many friends along the way who loved and cared for her. She made many friends in the community she lived for 30+ (North Naples, FL, Fort Myers, FL SWFL), and many friends in the communities she was a part of in Massachusetts. Her caring and loving heart and soul will forever live on in the minds and hearts of her loved ones.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27th at 12:00 noon at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Avenue North, Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019