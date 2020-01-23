|
Angelo Crolla
Naples - Angelo Crolla, 98, of Naples, Florida, passed on January 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born, outside of Naples, Italy, he served the Italian army as a Paratrooper. In 1948, he immigrated to Hackensack, NJ. with his wife, Loretta (nee Compagnone). He was the first graduate hairstylist of Parisian Beauty Academy. His hobby repairing mechanical player pianos led him to become co-owner of Duffy Player Piano Company of Ft. Lee, NJ. After retirement, he moved to Buena, NJ. where he pursued his love of gardening and cooking. In 2008, he relocated to Naples.
Angelo leaves behind his beloved wife Loretta and is predeceased by his brother, Antonio Crolla. He was the cherished father of Jean (Ronald) Amodea, Nancy Crolla (Patrick Hereghty, deceased) and Livia Crolla, deceased (Dan Howard). He was the grandfather of Jeremiah (Tiffany) Faust and Jessica (Jonathan) Crowley and had six adoring great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Honoring his wishes, he will be privately entombed at Naples Memorial Gardens.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020