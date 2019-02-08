Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Williams Church
601 Seagate Dr.
Naples, FL
Angelo J. Fantozzi, of Naples, passed away peacefully, Thursday January 10, 2019.

Born in Chicago and resided in Naples for the past 32 years with the love of his life, Adrianne who passed 2003. Together, they owned Fantozzi's of Old Naples, a Gourmet Food & Wine shop for 25 years.

His warming personality and

generosity to help, made him a

special favorite of all who came in.

A Master Wine Connoisseur, whose passion and

knowledge also made him a "Local Celebrity" amongst wine enthusiasts. Angelo was extremely loving, and beloved father to his daughter, Carla and sons, Angelo, John

(Solange), Brad, and a proud grandfather to Kien.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on February 9, 2019

St. Williams Church, 601 Seagate Dr. Naples at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated in Angelo's name to Hospice of Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105

Dad, Rest in Peace. We love you so very much! Give Mom a kiss for us!
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019
