Ann Dawson Stanton
Naples - Ann D. Stanton, 84, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Frances Georgeson Hospice House. Formerly of Weston, CT she moved to Bonita Bay in 1992 before relocating to Vi at Bentley Village in Naples for the past 13 years. Ann was born May 22, 1935 in Evanston, IL a daughter of the late John A. and Annie Joe (Howel) Dawson.
She attended New Trier High School and University of IL-Champaign before marrying and becoming the undisputed backbone of the family: raising four children in three countries while her husband traveled extensively throughout his career.
During her years in Florida, Ann played tennis and golf, and also enjoyed singing alto in various choirs. A lifetime member of the Mayflower Society, Ann was a descendant of Degory Priest on her father's side and Daughters of the American Revolution on her mother's.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Myron E. "Mike" Stanton; loving children, John Stanton of Alexandria, VA, Sarah (Scott) Andre of Bonita Springs, FL, David (Mary) Stanton of The Woodlands, TX, and Margaret (Hugh) Reid of Chesapeake, VA; and cherished granddaughter, Kelly Ann Reid. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John H. Dawson and Mary Dunbar.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, 9751 Bonita Beach Road., Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Inurnment will be held in Resurrection Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to First Presbyterian Church at the address above. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020