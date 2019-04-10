Ann England Jones



Naples, FL



Ann England Jones, 60, died on April 6, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Doug and three sons, Tony, Richard and John. She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Tommy Stephens, and two sisters, Faith and Hope. Ann was born on August 25, 1958, in Little Rock, Arkansas to



Elizabeth and Tonie England, Jr. Ann's father, Captain Tonie England, Jr, a



decorated pilot, was killed in action in the Vietnam War when she was eight years old. She graduated High School in Palm Beach County, Florida. She married Tommy Stephens and had two boys, Tony and John. Her husband , Tommy, died in 1989. She worked for over thirty years to support her family in the commercial insurance industry with major companies on the east and west coasts of Florida. In 1993 Ann married Douglas Jones. The past five years Ann worked as President of the family-owned business in Naples,



Florida, A-1 Screening Services, with their three beloved sons, Tony, Richard and John. Ann's passions were her



family and her animals. She was a loving woman to all who knew her. She loved her horses and was happiest when she was off riding on the many trails near her house or trailering the horses to ride at many State Parks throughout Florida. Ann, You are loved by many and we will miss you dearly. Your courage and strength in the midst of incredible



personal losses have been and will continue to be an



inspiration to us all. We are all better people having known and shared our lives with you. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Fuller Funeral Home located at 1625 Pine Ridge Road in Naples, FL. Donations may be made in memory of Ann to The Naples Therapeutic Riding Center or the Humane Society Naples. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary