Dr. Ann F. Mizgerd
Naples - Dr. Ann F. Mizgerd, 83, died on June 6, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida, of pneumonia. She was born on May 18, 1937, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the second of three daughters of the late Dr. Harold H. Freedman and the late Marian Winters Freedman of Freehold, New Jersey. She was a compassionate, caring, and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and aunt.
Ann graduated in 1955 from what is now Princeton Day School in Princeton, New Jersey. She graduated in 1959 with a B.A. from Connecticut College, and she earned an M.D. in 1963 from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel University School of Medicine). Ann completed an internship in internal medicine and later a residency in pediatrics at the University of Michigan, where she met her husband. She earned a master's degree in public health from the University of Michigan in 1969.
Ann moved with her family in July 1970 to Potomac, Maryland. She practiced pediatrics in Montgomery County, Maryland; at the Comprehensive Child Care Clinic at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland; and in Fairfax County, Virginia, where she also worked in public health. She was a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at the Georgetown University School of Medicine.
Having grown up near the Jersey Shore, Ann was fond of the beach and later spent many joyful vacations with her husband and children in Ocean City (Md.), North Topsail Beach (N.C.), and Marco Island (Fla.). After retirement, she settled happily with her husband in Florida, first in Marco Island and more recently in Bonita Springs. She enjoyed novels, cards, the ocean when it was calm, crabbing in tide pools, needlework, and time spent with family. She was quick to smile and loved to laugh.
Ann is predeceased by her two sisters, Joan Freedman of Freehold, New Jersey, and Ellen F. Dingman of Cary, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Joseph B. Mizgerd of Bonita Springs, Florida, and their two children and four grandchildren: son Dr. Joseph P. Mizgerd and his wife, Louise Moses Mizgerd, and their two sons, Bill and Clay, of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and daughter Cathy Mizgerd and her two sons, Charlie and Joe, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann is also survived by her brother-in-law, Tony Dingman, of Cary, North Carolina, and his two children and four grandchildren: son Scott Dingman and his two sons; and daughter Lisa Betz, her husband, Jonathan Betz, and their two children. In addition, Ann is survived by several cousins.
The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers at the Terraces at Bonita Springs, to the medical staff at Naples Community Hospital downtown, and to Avow Hospice of Collier County. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the endowed scholarship fund at the Terraces at Bonita Springs or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
Naples - Dr. Ann F. Mizgerd, 83, died on June 6, 2020, at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida, of pneumonia. She was born on May 18, 1937, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the second of three daughters of the late Dr. Harold H. Freedman and the late Marian Winters Freedman of Freehold, New Jersey. She was a compassionate, caring, and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and aunt.
Ann graduated in 1955 from what is now Princeton Day School in Princeton, New Jersey. She graduated in 1959 with a B.A. from Connecticut College, and she earned an M.D. in 1963 from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel University School of Medicine). Ann completed an internship in internal medicine and later a residency in pediatrics at the University of Michigan, where she met her husband. She earned a master's degree in public health from the University of Michigan in 1969.
Ann moved with her family in July 1970 to Potomac, Maryland. She practiced pediatrics in Montgomery County, Maryland; at the Comprehensive Child Care Clinic at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland; and in Fairfax County, Virginia, where she also worked in public health. She was a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at the Georgetown University School of Medicine.
Having grown up near the Jersey Shore, Ann was fond of the beach and later spent many joyful vacations with her husband and children in Ocean City (Md.), North Topsail Beach (N.C.), and Marco Island (Fla.). After retirement, she settled happily with her husband in Florida, first in Marco Island and more recently in Bonita Springs. She enjoyed novels, cards, the ocean when it was calm, crabbing in tide pools, needlework, and time spent with family. She was quick to smile and loved to laugh.
Ann is predeceased by her two sisters, Joan Freedman of Freehold, New Jersey, and Ellen F. Dingman of Cary, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Joseph B. Mizgerd of Bonita Springs, Florida, and their two children and four grandchildren: son Dr. Joseph P. Mizgerd and his wife, Louise Moses Mizgerd, and their two sons, Bill and Clay, of Wellesley, Massachusetts; and daughter Cathy Mizgerd and her two sons, Charlie and Joe, of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann is also survived by her brother-in-law, Tony Dingman, of Cary, North Carolina, and his two children and four grandchildren: son Scott Dingman and his two sons; and daughter Lisa Betz, her husband, Jonathan Betz, and their two children. In addition, Ann is survived by several cousins.
The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers at the Terraces at Bonita Springs, to the medical staff at Naples Community Hospital downtown, and to Avow Hospice of Collier County. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the endowed scholarship fund at the Terraces at Bonita Springs or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.