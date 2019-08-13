|
Ann Frances Hubbard
Naples - Hubbard, Ann Frances of Naples FL on August 8, 2019. Loving mother of Michael F. and Michele An DeAbreu. Mother in law of Cathy A DeAbreu. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 3. Also survived by her nieces, nephews and many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday 10am-1 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc, 385 Main St Farmingdale. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019