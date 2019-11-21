Services
San Marco Catholic Church
851 San Marco Rd
Marco Island, FL 34145
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
San Marco Catholic Church
851 San Marco Road
Marco Island, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Francis Sida

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Francis Sida Obituary
Ann Francis Sida

Naples - Ann Francis Sida (nee Parisi), 80 of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of James Sida of 58 years. She is survived by her four children and their families; Dawn Boatwright, Michael (Amy) Sida, David Sida, Kraig McKim, Nicole Shannahan. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

To celebrate her life, the family will be holding a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145. Reception immediately following at Island Country Club. In lieu of flowers, a donation to is preferred.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -