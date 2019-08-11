Services
Ann Howell Obituary
Ann Howell

Jackson, MI - Ann Howell, age 86, of Jackson, Michigan and Naples, Florida died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance surrounded by her family. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Stephen and their four children, Cathy (Raymond) Berry, Susan (Michael) Comiskey, David (Wendy) Howell, Thomas (Rebecca) Howell, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, George

Adams and her sister, Betty Roach. Ann earned her BS from the State Teachers College at West Chester, Pennsylvania and MA from Michigan State University. Ann was retired from Jackson Public Schools where she taught elementary school. Ann loved gardening, traveling and playing board games with her grandchildren. She spent many happy hours playing croquet at the Audubon Country Club in Naples. Ann was an avid University of Michigan football fan, always cheering them on at top volume. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
