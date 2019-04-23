|
|
Ann Marie (Butler) Emmerich
NAPLES, FL
Ann Marie (Butler) Emmerich, beloved wife of Donald Richard Emmerich, entered heaven on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 after a short illness in Naples, Florida. Ann was born on August 27, 1935, to Richard A. Butler and Dolores A (Sullivan). Amazing mother to Michael (Becky), Peggy Venditti, Donald (Gwynn
Villegas), Thomas (Ann), Kathleen Frieh (John), and David (Kim). She also leaves behind 13 loving grandchildren and many adoring nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Peggy Baugh and her husband Richard. Ann graduated from Beaumont School for Girls in Cleveland, and met her husband of 60 years while at John Carroll University, the family moved to Michigan in 1962, first living in the Lansing area before settling in Grosse Pointe Park. She worked at Bon Secour Hospital in Grosse Pointe for 20 years. After retiring in 2000, Ann and her husband moved to Naples, Florida where she became involved in numerous volunteer activities and her parish church, St Finbarr. Ann had a quiet and dignified demeanor, loved her family unreservedly, and will be missed by all for her energy, selflessness, understated competitiveness, and strong faith. A funeral service will be held this Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Finbarr Catholic Church, located at 13520 Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34114. A memorial service will be held in Grosse Pointe MI at a date to be determined. In lieu of Flowers, the family has requested donations to Avow Hospice, Inc. By calling 239.261.4404 or visit their website at www.avowcares.org. Donations may also be made to the Lustgarten Foundation at www.lustgarten.org For pancreatic cancer research.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019