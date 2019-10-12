|
Ann Marie Koch, 72, of New Ringgold, passed away Thursday, October 10th, after a courageous two year battle with cancer. Ann was born in Pottsville, PA, on December 24, 1946, the daughter of the late Marie (Wuersch) and Raphael J. Murphy. Ann graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1964 and continued to support Nativity as an alumnus throughout the years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Misericordia University in 1968.
Ann was the loving and patient wife of Marlin (Bud) Koch, Jr. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary on November 27th of this year. Together they had four daughters; who were continuously at her side as she fought this merciless enemy; Julie, wife of Christopher Shanley and granddaughters Annabelle and Caroline; Jane, wife of Bryan MacDonald and grandchildren Cavan, Madelyn and Luke; Jennette, wife of Daniel Monahan and grandchildren George, Grace and William; and Jill, wife of Mark Persiani, grandchildren Ida, Raphael and Tilly. Ann, affectionately known as "Nan" by her eleven grandchildren, is also survived by a devoted and caring brother, Frank Murphy, and his wife, Annie, who she loved like a sister, and their sons Matthew, wife Amy, and Mark. She is also survived by nieces Debra Abbott and Katherine Knight, as well as numerous cousins and their families.
Ann celebrated life through her unwavering love of family, faith and friends. She had a special way of making all in her company feel welcome and at home. She was the light of so many people's lives. She was brave, beautiful and strong. Ann's legacy remains evident through the amazing family she created. Her life was blessed in so many ways as she raised her family on Pinecrest Tree Farms. She loved the continuous flow of old and new friends the family business created; their door was always open. Ann was a devout Catholic and dedicated time to her community, volunteering at numerous organizations including St. John's Nursery School, Green and Gold, Century Club, Winter Carnival, Schuylkill Health Auxiliary, Saint Ambrose parent council, St Ambrose CCD, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Ann and Bud spent their winters in Naples, Florida where she was also surrounded by countless friends and enjoyed her favorite things: Florida sunshine, time with her grandchildren and La Playa sunsets. She cherished her time with family and friends, family beach vacations, ski trips, cruises, always bringing home something to share with her family. Although Nan thought luck brought her a wonderful family, it was all of us who were blessed by the Grace of God to have her in our lives. She was an absolute gift to all who knew her. Ann's true legacy of endearing love will be with us forever.
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 16th at St. John the Baptist Church in Pottsville and also from 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 17th in the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute, 3535 Market St, Ste 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or online at www.afcri.upenn.edu/afcri/giving.html and click "Donate Now". Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home, Inc. Orwigsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019