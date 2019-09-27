|
|
Ann Morgan
Naples - Ann Northcutt Morgan, 76, born October 29, 1942, in Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, at her home in Avellino Isles, Naples, FL, from multiple systems atrophy, a degenerative neurological Parkinsonian disease, which has no known cause or cure. She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, William W. Morgan, her sisters, Martha Jo Northcutt and Mary Margaret Northcutt, and her nieces, Miranda Harper and Amber Timmons.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Vineyards Country Club on October 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida, Inc., 5926 Premier Way #114, Naples, FL 34109.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019