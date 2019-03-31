|
|
Ann T. Jaron
Naples, FL
Ann T. Jaron, 87 years of age, died in Naples, Florida on March 18, 2019. Formerly of Cherry Hill NJ, Ann was raised in Altoona, PA. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Jaron with whom she shared almost 60 years of
marriage.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Bill and Jack, and
parents Kathryn and Wilbert. The loving mother of Mary (Charles), Stephen (Amanda) and Kathleen, a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and
cherished grandmother of Brendan, Daniel, Alanna &
Willem. Ann worked for and retired from a Division of County
Government, became a tireless environmental activist in her
community, and was a great supporter of her church and her children's schools. Ann's generous spirit, love of life, and sense of humor will always be with us. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes R.C. Chapel, Naples FL April 8, 2019 at 10:30am. Donation in her memory can be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples, FL 34120. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019