Ann T. Olbrich



Naples - (1942 - 2020)



Longtime Naples resident Ann T. Olbrich passed away at her Park Shore home on October 27, 2020. The loving mother of two daughters and grandmother of four, suddenly left her family and entered her eternal rest with her Lord Jesus Christ. Ann Olbrich, born on January 20, 1942, grew up in Virginia. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science at George Washington University in Washington DC, graduating with PHI BETA KAPPA distinction. Her professional career included positions in business administration and communications at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington DC, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT and at Allen Systems Group in Naples. Among her hobbies were reading, traveling and singing in church choir at First Baptist Church of Naples. A private celebration of life ceremony was held at the First United Methodist Church Naples on November 5, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store