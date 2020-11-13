1/1
Ann T. Olbrich
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann T. Olbrich

Naples - (1942 - 2020)

Longtime Naples resident Ann T. Olbrich passed away at her Park Shore home on October 27, 2020. The loving mother of two daughters and grandmother of four, suddenly left her family and entered her eternal rest with her Lord Jesus Christ. Ann Olbrich, born on January 20, 1942, grew up in Virginia. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science at George Washington University in Washington DC, graduating with PHI BETA KAPPA distinction. Her professional career included positions in business administration and communications at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington DC, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT and at Allen Systems Group in Naples. Among her hobbies were reading, traveling and singing in church choir at First Baptist Church of Naples. A private celebration of life ceremony was held at the First United Methodist Church Naples on November 5, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved