Ann "Andy" West Baldwin



Naples - Ann "Andy" West Baldwin of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 at Moorings Park in Naples after a prolonged, courageous battle against Melanoma. She was 78. Andy was born July 11, 1942 in Albany, NY.



After graduating college, she travelled to Switzerland as part of the Experiment in International Living and remained there for three years working in Geneva before returning to the U.S. She lived in the Boston area working for Air France until her first son was born in 1969. Andy returned to the workforce in 1979, first as an assistant to the president of Associated Industries of Massachusetts and later became public information officer of the Massachusetts Industrial Finance Agency. She moved from Dedham to Andover, Massachusetts in 1982 where she lived for 20 years while continuously working to refine her golf game.



In 1989, following her passion for travel, Andy switched careers, becoming an international tour director leading groups of tourists to China, Africa, Russia and Europe. After moving to Naples, Florida in 1999, Andy continued to work in the travel industry until her retirement in 2004 when she gleefully began concentrating on perfecting her golf game while spending endless days and nights playing and laughing with friends new and old. She became heavily involved in the Naples community, working with such organizations as Trinity by the Cove Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry for three years, the Naples Antique Show (Chairman for three years), and Friends of Art at Artist Naples. Andy also served on the Board of Directors at Imperial Golf Club and on the Executive Committee at Moorings Park in Naples.



Andy will be remembered by her friends and family as someone who tirelessly gave her time and energy to help others, for her love of travel and playing golf, for her radiant smile and infectious personality, and her passion for having a good time and getting the most out of life. She is survived by her mother, Barbara West, her siblings Sally, Austin, and David West, her children Tim & Natasha Russell and Ward & Nicole Russell, and her four grandchildren, Katrina, Austin, Timmy, and Eliza.



"Life in paradise is idyllic."



A celebration of life with family and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity-by-the-Cove Archangel Fund to support those in need in Collier County, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store