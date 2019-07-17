|
|
Ann Woodbridge Mudget
Naples - Ann Woodbridge Mudget, 99, passed away in Mountain Home, Idaho on July 5, 2019.
She was born in Central Michigan on June 6, 1920. Ann graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and received a Bachelor's degree in Education.
Ann moved from Marion, IL in 1965 to Ft. Myers, FL and started her career as a teacher with the Lee County School District. In 1970, she moved to Naples, FL and taught at Golden Gate Elementary School until her retirement.
Ann was a longtime Naples, FL resident until she moved to Mountain Home, Idaho to be near her daughter, Dee and family.
Ann was a member of First Baptist Church of Naples where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. In addition, she did student tutoring and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Naples Community Hospital for many years. Ann had a passion to help others and had a caring heart.
She was survived by her daughter, Delores (Ron) McCluskey and son, Allen Long. Grandchildren, Gary (Tracy) McCluskey, Jeff (Sherri) McCluskey, Phil (Kim) McCluskey, Pamela (Brian) Rivard, Brian (Keri) Barone, Becky (Jacques) Martin. 20 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great Great Granchildren and special friends, Carol Long and Rose Pavey whom she loved all dearly. She is also survived by and remembered by many friends and students which she had a large positive impact throughout her teaching career.
Ann's Celebration of Life will be on July 20, 2019 at 2pm, located at Hodges Funeral Home Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 17, 2019