Anna D. Maffeo
Port Charlotte - Anna D. Maffeo, 91, of Sun City Center, formerly of Naples, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was the beloved wife of George A. Maffeo and a dearly loved mother.
Anna was born in New Haven, CT on October 18, 1929. She is survived by her husband, George A Maffeo of Sun City Center, FL, their children: Gerald Maffeo and his wife, Beth of Tampa, FL, Anthony Maffeo and his wife, Mary of North Haven, CT, and Elaine Sambalos and her husband, Tony of Long Island, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 24, at 10:00 AM in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church located at 625 111th Ave N, in Naples, FL.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anna may be made to www.smiletrain.org
