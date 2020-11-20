1/
Anna D. Maffeo
Anna D. Maffeo

Port Charlotte - Anna D. Maffeo, 91, of Sun City Center, formerly of Naples, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was the beloved wife of George A. Maffeo and a dearly loved mother.

Anna was born in New Haven, CT on October 18, 1929. She is survived by her husband, George A Maffeo of Sun City Center, FL, their children: Gerald Maffeo and his wife, Beth of Tampa, FL, Anthony Maffeo and his wife, Mary of North Haven, CT, and Elaine Sambalos and her husband, Tony of Long Island, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 24, at 10:00 AM in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church located at 625 111th Ave N, in Naples, FL.

Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anna may be made to www.smiletrain.org

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.






Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
