Anna M. Jacobsmeyer
Naples, Florida - Anna M. Jacobsmeyer, 96, of Naples, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Formerly of Westport, CT and Wellesley, MA, she moved to Naples full time in 2003 after having spent many years as a seasonal resident. She was born in Granite City, IL on October 29, 1923, the daughter of John N. and Cecelia (née Bolzenius) Morrison.
After raising her family, Anna returned to the work force holding various administrative positions in the admissions and health services departments at Wellesley College in MA. After her retirement, Anna enjoyed traveling, reading and playing golf with her husband and the Nine Holers groups at both Brae Burn Country Club in MA and The Vineyards in Naples.
Mrs. Jacobsmeyer is survived by her three loving daughters, Susan (Richard) Sullivan of Bethel, CT and Naples, FL, Dr. Margaret (Dr. John) Lagnese of Allison Park, PA and Kathryn (Samuel) Holbrooks of Naples, FL; five cherished grandchildren, Michael (Moira) Sullivan, Matthew (Kim) Sullivan, Amy Sullivan, Steven (Julie) Lagnese and Patricia (Zachary) Mullinax; and nine treasured great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph S. Jacobsmeyer in 2008.
A private family memorial celebration of her life will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Von Arx Wildlife Hospital at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida (www.conservancy.org/donate). The family wishes to thank all the excellent staff at Moorings Park for their devotion and commitment to Anna's care over many years.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.