Anna Mae Locker
Anna Mae Locker

Naples - Anna Mae Cunningham Locker passed away on June 12, 2020 in Naples, FL.

Born on June 5, 1924 to John and Flora Cunningham. She attended Pasadena Playhouse immediately after high school graduation to study acting. On February 9, 1946, she married Joseph R. Locker, Sr. in Canton, OH. She and her husband moved from Canton to Naples in 1967. Since moving to Naples, she became a true Floridian walking the beaches searching for shells and of course boating and fishing. She was also an accomplished artist and her children and grandchildren have several of her pictures hanging in their homes. She was an avid bridge player and they both enjoyed playing golf and were members of several area country clubs throughout their lives. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in their later years and she continued to travel after his passing. She and Dick celebrated 53 years together before he preceded her in death in 1999.

Survivors include her three children, Joseph R. Locker, Jr., (Patricia), Ronald L. Locker and Anne M. Jaeger (Rick). She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held by the family. Donations in Anna Mae's memory may be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL through their website, www.avowcares.org.






Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
