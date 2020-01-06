|
|
Anna Mary Cassara
Naples - Anna Mary Cassara, a longtime resident of Village Walk in Naples Florida, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born April 8, 1930 in New York, New York to her late parents, William and Lucy Ciminello.
Beloved mother of the Lou Cassara (Debbie), Chuck Cassara (Anna), and the late Christine Cassara; cherished "Manna" to seven grandchildren; John, Christie (Eric), Stefanie (Brandon), Candice (Jonathan), Anthony (Jamie), Danielle (Nick), and Michael (Sarah); and seven great grandchildren; Sarah, Lucy, Sofia, Joseph, Ava, Caleb, and Leena; fond sister of the late Jenny (DeSimone), Dominick, Nick, Frank, and Lena (DeTura).
Anna was a devoted mother, loving and caring grandmother, and great friend to all who knew and loved her. Her door was always open to everyone, and she consistently put others needs ahead of her own. She touched many with her kind heart, and created joy everywhere she went. She will be greatly missed, especially by her beloved family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Avow Hospice, located at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples Florida, 34105.
Visitation will be at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Avenue N, Naples, FL, Thursday, January 9th, 2020 from 4-8pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2020, 1pm, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, Florida 34120. Interment will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020