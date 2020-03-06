Resources
Anna Mary Lekan nee Gnapp, age 97 the widow of Sigmund Lekan, founder of Paulina Market, Chicago, IL passed on 2/27/2020. A long time resident of Park Ridge, IL and the Carlisle, Naples FL, she is survived by her loving sons, Raymond, Jerome and Wayne Lekan and daughters-in-law Linda (Scalzitti) Lekan, Claire (Rose) Lekan and Mary (Hovell) Lekan and her precious grandchildren Amy, Timothy, Jennifer, Brendan, Karin Lekan (Scott Taves), Stephen and Daniel Lekan. Her only surviving sibling Helene Bartch nee Gnapp lives near the Pennsylvania family farm where Anna was born 3/3/1922, eleven siblings in all. Burial services are at 10:30 AM Friday 4/3/2020 in Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donate to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020
