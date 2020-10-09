Anna May PowersNaples - Anna May Powers (nee' Waytowich) passed after 86 years into the loving arms of her husband Robert (Bob) L. Powers, under the watchful eye of God on Thursday afternoon, 24 September 2020. Anna May grew up in Rochester, New York where she graduated from Nazareth College and married Bob in 1956. She taught primary school in Rochester until Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army.Following Bob's military service, they moved to Hurley and then West Hurley, NY while raising four children: Michael (Rosemarie), Judi (Marko), Nancy Stephens (Wade) and AnnMarie (Robb and Karen). Anna May also leaves behind four grandchildren (Trevor, Brandon, Samantha, and Hank) and four great grandchildren. While in West Hurley, Anna May returned to school, earning a Master's Degree in Education from SUNY, New Paltz, in 1974. Anna May taught primary school in the Onteora School District for more than two decades before retiring to Port Ewen, NY.During retirement, Anna May took up golf. She and Bob enjoyed both national and international travel before settling in the Naples FL golf community of Naples Heritage where she made many new and close friends. There she was involved with St. Peter's Catholic Church and co-chaired the Naples Women's Club. Anna May also played many rounds of golf and enjoyed the beach and the Arts. After Bob passed in 2014, Anna May transitioned to The Arlington retirement community and spent her final years in Memory Care.Anna May was placed next to Bob at Crest Lawn Cemetery in Naples, FL on 8 October, 2020. We will all miss her love of Family, Christmas, her wry sense of humor and joy for life. A future memorial service will be held in Naples when public gatherings and travel become safer for all. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request that friends, family, and well-wishers honor Anna May's love of Community, Education, the Arts, Literature and Nature by donating, in her name, to your local STEM program(s), The Naples Botanical Garden, or the Hawaii Tropical Biopreserve and Garden, which she enjoyed on her last trip to the big island in 2014.