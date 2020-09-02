Annaleigh Arden Grilo
Naples - Annaleigh Arden Grilo was born on April, 3rd 2002 in Naples, Florida, where she lived all her life. She was a student of The Village School from kindergarten through middle school and attended high school at Seacrest Country Day School, where she graduated in the spring of 2020.
Annaleigh loved to play music, sing and performed. At a young age she sang in the Naples Philharmonic children chorus. She participated in many plays at school and the Sugden Community Theater, including in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Holiday Pops. She also performed at the Center of Arts in Bonita Spring where she played in Charlotte's Web and Hairspray.
In August 2018 Annaleigh was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, and received treatment in Miami's Nicklaus Children Hospital where they removed her tumor and treated her successfully. In November 2019, Annaleigh relapsed, resulting in her leg being amputated. She followed treatment, this time unsuccessfully and passed on August 22, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
Annaleigh stayed positive throughout her treatment. She was looking forward to attending Emory University in Atlanta in fall 2021. She will be remembered for her great smile, kindness, and unconditional love.
Annaleigh is survived by her parents Debra and Pierre Grilo, her sister Juliana, Maternal Grandparents, James and Francia Shaw of Naples Florida, Paternal Grandparents, Manuel and Emilie Grilo of Champigny Sur Marne, France, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Seacrest Country Day School on Saturday, September 5th at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to The Annaleigh Arden Grilo Memorial Fund at Seacrest Country Day School: Seacrest.org
or donate to cancer research to Annaleigh Arden Grilo Memorial Fund at Wendy Walk: Wendywalk.org
Remembrances and condolences can be left at http://www.fullernaples.com