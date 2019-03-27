Anne G. Kruse



Naples, FL



Born 1928 in Providence, RI. Parents Albert and Eleanor Greene. She grew up in Woodbridge, CT. and graduated from the University of Michigan where she was a member of of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She taught school in Ohio and was a real estate realtor in Andover, MA.She was predeceased by her husband whom she spent 58 wonderful years with. She is survived by her son, Peter ( Debra) and their children Matt and Amanda (Steve) & their daughter, Ava.. Also survived by her daughter Sally (John) and daughters, Sara ( Aaron) and their children Lucy & Jake and Kelsey (Corey) and children Keegan & Lyle. She was active in many organizations, including the Conservancy of SW Florida. She was also a literacy volunteer and a guardian ad litem. a member of AAUW and active with Naples Church of Christ. She loved community, caring, and her family at Moorings Park. Anne had a knack for befriending anyone and everyone, making them feel like they were the most important person on earth.



