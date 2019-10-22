|
|
Anne Marie McKenna Littler
Naples - Anne Marie McKenna Littler, 78, of Naples, Florida, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Naples, Florida.
Anne Littler was born in Bronx, New York to Mary and John McKenna on October 18, 1941. She was employed by the Town of Chester, NY as an Assistant Tax Assessor where she retired. Anne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a loving, caring, incredibly strong, vibrant and devout daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend; loved and respected by so many. Anne was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Anne Littler is survived by her loving and caring husband, Peter Littler; her brothers John McKenna, Gerald McKenna (Marie Schwern), and Michael McKenna (Jean McKenna), all of Long Island, New York; her sister Elizabeth Nicholson (Walter Nicholson) of Naples, Florida. She is also survived by her children John and Rosa Littler, Kelly and George Kimiecik, and Todd and Larissa Littler as well as her wonderful grandchildren Eric Littler, Scott Kimiecik, Rylee Littler and Gabriel Littler. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary McKenna, her brother William McKenna and his wife Rose and sister in law Phyllis McKenna.
Memorial services will be held in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, Florida 34113 on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00a.m. A subsequent Memorial service will be held in St. Columba Church, 27 High Street Chester, New York on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 10:00am
Memorial donations may be made to Avow Hospice Care, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, www.avowcares.org and St. Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, . The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Avow Hospice Care.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019