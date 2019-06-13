Anne Woodbridge Bidwell Minafra died on 28 May 2019, just short of her 97th birthday, at her long-time residence at Terracina Grand in Naples, Florida.



Born 3 July 1922 in Washington DC to Percy Wells Bidwell and Anna Cabot Almy, she graduated from Smith College in 1944, and worked for Union Carbide Corporation and for the Ethiopian Mission to the United Nations. She is predeceased by her husband Mario Donato Minafra.



Proud to be the last of her generation, she is survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews, and, so far, 12 great-great nieces and nephews, none of whom could beat her at Scrabble.



Arrangements are made through the Fuller Funeral Home. A family interment service will take place on 16 June 2019 at the Memorial Garden of Lely Presbyterian Church. Remembrances may be made to that Church or to Avow Hospice. Published in Naples Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary