Gutterman's Funeral Home
8000 Jericho Tpke
Woodbury, NY 11797
(516) 921-5757
Annette Renata Katz

Annette Renata Katz Obituary
Annette Renata Katz

Naples - Annette Renate Katz of Naples Florida, beloved wife of the late Rudolf Katz, died on July 11, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Annette is survived by her loving daughters; Janet Lisa Spiro and Margit Vermehren, and her loving son Peter Katz. Annette has 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. They are Patrick, Erich, Russel, Tyler and Braelyn. She is also survived by her brother Rudolf Greve and her cousin Eva Lipman.

Her funeral was held July 17, 2019 at Gutterman's Funeral Home of Woodbury Long Island (516-921-5757).
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
