Anthony D'Antuono
Naples - Anthony D'Antuono, 94, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 15, 1925 in Providence, RI, the eldest son of the late Joseph and Filomena (Saccoccio) D'Antuono. Mr. D'Antuono was a veteran of the United States Army and served proudly in WWII.
Anthony attended Brown University. After marrying Edna Malley in 1949, they moved to Cohasset, MA where he became a high school principal. His career brought him to Brockton, MA, where he was Superintendent of Public Schools for many years, and he then moved to Falmouth, MA to work as Superintendent of the Sandwich/Mashpee Public Schools. He began wintering in Naples in 1979 before moving permanently in 1986. After retirement Anthony accredited colleges and universities for the government and finally ended his long educational career by opening Schiller International University in Dunedin, FL, and becoming the first university president there.
Anthony had a soft spot in his heart for people truly in need. He helped them because he believed it was the right thing to do. He believed strongly in the importance of education and helped many people to further their own education right up to his passing. Nothing Anthony did got less than 100% of his effort. He also had fun and a great sense of humor.
Survivors include his loving children, Susan (Robert) Magee of Lakeville, MA, William (JoAnn) D'Antuono of Naples, FL and Ellen (Michael) Blacklidge of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Katie, Joshua, Bill, Lisa and Karen; and great grandchildren, Christian and Aydin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna D'Antuono; brothers, Frank and Joseph D'Antuono; and grandson, Michael Blacklidge. He will also be greatly missed by his live-in nurse/companion, Aksil Douicher, who made his life so much more bearable and full over the past 5 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anthony's name may be made to: Sky Soldiers, Chapter 9 173 ABN, P.O. Box 852, So. Easton, MA 02375 or to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019