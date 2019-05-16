|
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Viola
Bonita Springs, FL
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Viola, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Frances Georgeson Hospice House in Naples, FL. Formerly of Cleveland, OH he had been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 10 years. Tony was born March 14, 1932 in Cleveland, OH the son of the late Leo and Frances (Trapodi) Viola.
He was a graduate of Case Western Reserve University where he earned his Juris Doctorate Degree. He began his career as an attorney at the age of 23. Tony was a partner at both Arden and Hadden and Walter Haverfield Law Firms. During his retirement he currently served as a mentor and consultant at L&M Legal in Chagrin Falls, OH. Mr. Viola was a member of the Justinian Forum, the Union Club and Canterbury Golf Club in Cleveland, OH as well as Shadow Wood Country Club in Bonita Springs, FL. He was a passionate Cleveland sports enthusiast who also enjoyed trivia, Frank Sinatra music, his family and being a lawyer.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joanne M. (Fana) Viola; and loving sons, Anthony L. Viola of Cleveland, OH and Christopher J. (Lacey) Viola of Denver, CO.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail So., Bonita Springs, FL 34134. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tony's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 16, 2019