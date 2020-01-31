|
Anthony Riccardi
Naples - Anthony Riccardi, 78, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully with Suzanne, his wife of nearly 50 years, at his side on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.The son of Italian immigrants, Tony was raised by his parents, Giacomo and Antonetta Riccardi in the Chicago area. He was the first in his family to at-tend university, receiving a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois. Upon grad-uation, Tony was hired by William A. Randolph, Inc. At that point Tony was one of only three employees. Tony's entire career was dedicated to Randolph Construction, where in 1991 he as-sumed 100% ownership. As the driving force of Randolph Construction's growth and success, To-ny set the tone for his company to become a leading national
commercial general contractor building for and serving the retail, hospitality, office, education and industrial construction markets. Tony's work ethic, unquestioned integrity and honesty defined his business success. His vision guided Randolph Construction throughout his tenure.
In 2012, Tony Sr. received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Italian American Chamber of Commerce, recognizing his professional accomplishments. In 2015 Tony was honored to receive the University of Illinois' Civil and Environmental Engineering Distinguished Alumnus Award. Tony was proud as the son of Italian immigrants, to stand in this respected academic circle of excellence.
In many respects, Tony's life was defined by relationships. His extended family came first and was closely followed by friends and his Randolph "team". An accomplished investor and devotee of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, Tony enjoyed discussing financial markets, global economies, world events and politics.
Next to investing, Tony's passion was food. He truly lived to eat. There was no better even-ing for Tony than a five-hour dinner with the "guys", enjoying wonderful Italian cuisine and great wine. Oftentimes, it took Tony longer to choose a bottle of wine than some people spend eating their entire dinner.
Tony is survived by his life partner, Suzanne, and their three children; Julie Riccardi Halperin of Lake Forest, IL, Jennifer Riccardi (Steve) Virgili of Wilmette, IL, and Tony (Jamie) Riccardi Jr. of Northbrook, IL. He could not have been prouder of his children and their academic and personal accomplishments. Tony was a loving grandfather of nine grandchildren; Sarah Halperin, Leo Halperin, Ruby Halperin, Anna Virgili, Nicholas Virgili, Joseph Virgili, Matthew Ric-cardi, Michael Riccardi, and Anthony Jack Riccardi III. They will deeply miss their "Papa Tony". In addition, Tony leaves behind his beloved Matthew, Katie, Whitney and Ryan Cavanaugh of Park Ridge, IL.
Visitation and a Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Wal-ters Ave. Northbrook, IL. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. A mass will be held at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at the Renaissance Hotel, 933 Skokie Blvd. Northbrook, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to support Ann & Robert H. Luries Chil-dren's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL. 60611.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020