|
|
Anthony Stefanis
Bonita Springs - Anthony Stefanis, of Bonita Springs, Florida 79 passed November 7, 2019, at home with his loving wife Lottie at his side. Father of Nicholas Stefanis of Bonita Springs FL., Olga (Tyrone) Nelson, of Chicago IL, grandfather of Anthony and Niko Nelson of Chicago. Brother-In-Law of Rita Stafford of California. His funeral will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019, in St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Pulling Road, Naples 34109 at 11:00 am with His Grace Bishop Sebastian of Atlanta, and Fr. Philemon Patitsas officiating, visiting hours prior to service 9:00-11:00, Interment will be in the family lot at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. North, Naples, FL
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019