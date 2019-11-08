|
|
Anton J. Pedisich
Bonita Springs - Anton J. Pedisich was born January 22, 1935 in Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, a son of the late Anton B. and Concetta (neé Martorana) Pedisich. He passed away on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 in Bonita Springs, FL. He had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1996, coming from Sayville, NY.
He attended Georgetown University where he received his undergraduate and Juris Doctorate degrees. In 1962, he joined The Chase Manhattan Bank and rose to the position of Vice President of Real Estate Finance, eventually retiring in 1994 as Senior Associate Counsel.
Anton was an avid reader and observer of nature, and his retirement to the Gulf Coast of Florida was an ideal setting to make the most of these pastimes. He enjoyed golf and tennis and was a loyal and long-time fan of the New York Giants.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sheila C. Pedisich of Bonita Springs, FL; four children, Anton J. Pedisich, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of East Meadow, NY, Kristen J. Waksberg and her husband, Mark of Potomac, MD, Peter J. Pedisich and his wife, Helga of Sayville, NY and Erin A. McCormack of Weston, CT; his sister, Vera Grun and her husband, David of Hendersonville, TN and eight devoted grandchildren, Bryan A. Pedisich, Benjamin J.Waksberg, Gabrielle R. Waksberg, Brendan R. Pedisich, Henry G. Pedisich, Samuel J. McCormack, Elisabeth R. McCormack and Madeleine G. McCormack.
Anton was predeceased by brothers Mark A. Pedisich and John Pedisich, and sister Anna V. Silha.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 28300 Beaumont Rd., Bonita Springs, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019