Aristides P. Papadopoulos
Bonita Springs, FL
Aristides P Papadopoulos M.D. Loving husband, father of three sons and four grandchildren died peacefully on at his home in Bonita Springs FL on March 2, 2019.
Aris was born on November 2, 1930 in Agios Vasilios, Achaea, Greece to Panigiotis and Panigiota
Papadopoulos. He was the fifth child in his family and was
predeceased by his parents and four sisters and a brother. Anna
Mentzelopoulos (Sauterios) Mina Kottas (George), Argyroula
Rousea(Demetrios ), Maria Mentzelopoulos (Sauterios),
Philip Papadopoulos(Maria). He is survived by his youngest sister Helene Papadopoulos of Athens Greece.
Aris attained his degree in Medicine from the University of Athens. After serving as a doctor in the Greek Army he
pursued his post graduate studies in United States. He served his internship and residency in Chicago, IL, El Paso, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Montreal, and Quebec, Canada where he married his wife Carole.
Aris was a member of the American Academy of
Surgeons and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery. Aris joined the Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart in in 1969. He was a founding member of the of OSMC which today is part of Ascendant Orthopedic Alliance, where he worked until retirement in 1999. In retirement in Bonita Springs Fl he enjoyed many new friends. Aris loved the ocean, as he grew up on the Gulf of Corinth. For many years he took his daily walk on Barefoot Beach down to Wiggins Pass enjoying the water and wildlife. He enjoyed reading history (both ancient and modern) and biographies.
Summers were spent in Indiana and in earlier years visiting his extended family in Greece.
Aris is survived by his wife Carole, his sons Peter
Papadopoulos (Karen), Paul Papadopoulos, Jason
Papadopoulos (Sharon). He is also survived by four grandchildren Alexander, Winston, Brendan and Alexa
Papadopoulos. He is survived by his sister-in-law Joan Kirby and brother-in- law Peter Dunn. He is survived by many
nieces and nephews in Greece and Canada.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Club at Barefoot Beach, 105 Shell Drive, Bonita Springs FL on March 16 at 11am.
Memorials in his honor may be given to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples ,Florida 34105, The , The , or The Parkinson Research Foundation.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019