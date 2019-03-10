Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Club at Barefoot Beach
105 Shell Drive
Bonita Springs, FL
Aristides P. Papadopoulos


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aristides P. Papadopoulos Obituary
Aristides P. Papadopoulos

Bonita Springs, FL

Aristides P Papadopoulos M.D. Loving husband, father of three sons and four grandchildren died peacefully on at his home in Bonita Springs FL on March 2, 2019.

Aris was born on November 2, 1930 in Agios Vasilios, Achaea, Greece to Panigiotis and Panigiota

Papadopoulos. He was the fifth child in his family and was

predeceased by his parents and four sisters and a brother. Anna

Mentzelopoulos (Sauterios) Mina Kottas (George), Argyroula

Rousea(Demetrios ), Maria Mentzelopoulos (Sauterios),

Philip Papadopoulos(Maria). He is survived by his youngest sister Helene Papadopoulos of Athens Greece.

Aris attained his degree in Medicine from the University of Athens. After serving as a doctor in the Greek Army he

pursued his post graduate studies in United States. He served his internship and residency in Chicago, IL, El Paso, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Montreal, and Quebec, Canada where he married his wife Carole.

Aris was a member of the American Academy of

Surgeons and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery. Aris joined the Elkhart Clinic in Elkhart in in 1969. He was a founding member of the of OSMC which today is part of Ascendant Orthopedic Alliance, where he worked until retirement in 1999. In retirement in Bonita Springs Fl he enjoyed many new friends. Aris loved the ocean, as he grew up on the Gulf of Corinth. For many years he took his daily walk on Barefoot Beach down to Wiggins Pass enjoying the water and wildlife. He enjoyed reading history (both ancient and modern) and biographies.

Summers were spent in Indiana and in earlier years visiting his extended family in Greece.

Aris is survived by his wife Carole, his sons Peter

Papadopoulos (Karen), Paul Papadopoulos, Jason

Papadopoulos (Sharon). He is also survived by four grandchildren Alexander, Winston, Brendan and Alexa

Papadopoulos. He is survived by his sister-in-law Joan Kirby and brother-in- law Peter Dunn. He is survived by many

nieces and nephews in Greece and Canada.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Club at Barefoot Beach, 105 Shell Drive, Bonita Springs FL on March 16 at 11am.

Memorials in his honor may be given to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples ,Florida 34105, The , The , or The Parkinson Research Foundation.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
