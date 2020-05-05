|
|
Arleen Ostrowski
Naples - Arleen Ostrowski of Naples, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2020. She was 78.
Arleen was born in Beverly, MA to Gertrude and Austin Ritchie. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in Beverly she went to work at the United Shoe Machinery Corporation where she met her future husband, John. They were married for fifty-five years.
John and Arleen settled in Maynard, MA, where Arleen lovingly cared for John and their son, David. She was both a regular parishioner, and a member of the choir at St Bridget Catholic Church, as well as a frequent volunteer and director of student theater productions at St Bridget's School, where David attended. She and John were original members of the Maynard Savoyards, later known as the Savoyard Light Opera Company. She maintained her Gilbert and Sullivan career for sixteen years as a captivating chorister and dancer. Following that, and not to let her performing talents go to waste, she took up ice skating and developed her skills to the point of winning gold medals in her age group in World and National competitions in St. Louis, MO and Hartford, CT. Style and grace were her hallmarks, both on and off the ice.
Soon after John's retirement from Polaroid, they moved to Naples and have lived there for the last fifteen years. Arleen continued with her musical interests by bringing her beautiful soprano voice to the Naples Orchestra and Chorus where she sang for many years.
Arleen is survived by her husband John, their son David of Greenfield Center, NY, granddaughters Sarah and Annelise, both of Galway, NY, her sister Elinor Obuchowski of Latham, NY and her brother Kenneth Ritchie of Brooklyn Heights, NY.
She will be laid to rest in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York.
Donations in her name can be made to AVOW Hospice, 1095B Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020