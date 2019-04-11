Services
Lighthouse Baptist Church
974 W G Martinelli Blvd
Citrus Springs, FL 34434
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
974 W G Martinelli Blvd
Citrus Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Guckenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Guckenberger


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene Guckenberger Obituary
Arlene Guckenberger

Citrus Springs, FL

Arlene Guckenberger, 83, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away March 19, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 25, 1935. Arlene graduated from St. Marys, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was married to Ralph on January 29, 1965. Arlene worked as a permit clerk for The City of Naples for 25 years. She was a member of LIghthouse Baptist Church and had a passion for animals. She was

survived by her daughter Donna (Bret) Bayless, grandchildren Stevan and Shane Presley and Tekia and Shakira Smith and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Tony Hess, 2 step-children, Tim Guckenberger and Debra Smith and 4 brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, April 13, 2019, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 974 W G Martinelli Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 33434.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.