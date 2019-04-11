|
Arlene Guckenberger
Citrus Springs, FL
Arlene Guckenberger, 83, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away March 19, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 25, 1935. Arlene graduated from St. Marys, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was married to Ralph on January 29, 1965. Arlene worked as a permit clerk for The City of Naples for 25 years. She was a member of LIghthouse Baptist Church and had a passion for animals. She was
survived by her daughter Donna (Bret) Bayless, grandchildren Stevan and Shane Presley and Tekia and Shakira Smith and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Tony Hess, 2 step-children, Tim Guckenberger and Debra Smith and 4 brothers and sisters. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, April 13, 2019, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 974 W G Martinelli Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 33434.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019