Arline Mullaney Angell
Naples - Arline Mullaney Angell, 88, of Naples, Florida, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to be with the Lord and her dear husband William (Bill) Angell, on May 18, 2020. Friends and family will be comforted to know that she passed peacefully after a long illness.
Arline and her twin sister Margaret (Peg) were born on December 27, 1931 to Joseph E. and the Honorable Beatrice Hancock Mullaney. She was the second of five children. She grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts; attended Sacred Hearts Academy; and matriculated to Emmanuel College in Boston where she was President of the Debating Society. Her 1953 senior yearbook aptly described her as possessing universal amiability with an engaging smile, a modulated voice, a calm assurance and matter-of-fact dignity - qualities that she continued to display throughout her eighty-eight years of life.
She married Bill (son of Lucius & Ruth Angell) on June 26, 1954 at Holy Name Church in Fall River. Their commitment over 62 years of marriage was unparalleled and she remained unwavering in her devotion to him until death. She graciously & enthusiastically moved their growing family establishing new loving homes in Kansas, New York, Ohio, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. After Bill retired, they moved to Marco Island & then Naples, Fl. As a couple, they were known for their love of music - often found singing and dancing together or with one of their many grandchildren over the years.
Arline saw herself as a "Christian and a child of God - as a citizen of the USA and of the world." She practiced what she preached; taught (CCD) for many years; and shared her beautiful voice in many parish choirs where they were parishioners. Her personal interests included gardening, finding a good bargain as well as taxing us with tongue twisters. Everything she did was done with poise, elegance, grace, refinement, lyrical wit, gentility and steadfast faith.
Her siblings Vincent Mullaney, Margaret Panos and Rev. Leonard M. Mullaney predeceased her. She is survived by her brother, Atty. Joseph E. Mullaney, Jr.; her seven children: Lori Cramp & husband John, Ruth Reed & husband Phil, Ted Angell & wife Lisa, Cindy Vacaro & husband Joe, Jennifer Bohling & husband Brian, Katie Thomas & husband Richard and Matt Angell & wife Debra; her 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be given to CatholicCharitiesUSA.org or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America in memory of Arline Angell. Once pandemic restrictions are lifted, the family will hold a funeral mass and a celebration of life, to be announced in the future.
"Well done, good and faithful servant." Mathew 25:23
Published in Naples Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020