Armand Anthony Pirro
On November 3, 2020, COVID-19 took the life of Armand Anthony Pirro, 91, in Naples, Florida, where he resided with his wife Betty for 35 years. Armand was a loving husband and supportive father who taught his children to pursue everything that life has to offer and to strive to be the best they can be.
Armand was a gifted man who taught himself mechanical engineering and more than a few languages. He was born in Leominster, Massachusetts, the middle child of five children of Mary (Crisci) Pirro DelBove and Phillip Pirro, who each emigrated from Italy.
Upon graduating high school, Armand enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. After he completed his service, he returned to Leominster and met Betty A. Calamare at the Whalom Park Ballroom and they married soon thereafter.
Armand began his work career at Tucker Cosco, a plastic factory, and quickly rose up through the job ranks. He began to design plastic injection molding machines and invented numerous modifications for them to be more efficient. He regularly traveled to Europe to oversee the production of these machines, where he stood out as one of the only American designers to learn the languages spoken by the European mold makers so he could communicate directly with them. In 1985, he founded and served as President of Universal Molds, Inc. where he developed products for companies such as Rubbermaid, Walmart and Sears Roebuck.
As a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 13 in Leominster for twenty years, Armand influenced the lives of many boys and inspired several Eagle Scouts. He also served as a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Armand was an excellent golfer and shot his age until he stopped playing when he was 86. He also enjoyed skiing, tennis, bocci, kayaking, swimming and happily navigating the Gulf of Mexico in his beloved Boston Whaler. Armand loved Italian opera, fine wine and long dinners attended by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty, his daughter, Deborah Reed of Concord, Mass., his son David Pirro, of Boston, Mass, his daughter Beth Cook of Quincy, Mass. and his brother-in-law Andrew Calamare of Boston, Mass., whom he raised as a son. Armand is also survived by his brother Joseph DelBove of Westminster, Mass. Armand also had grandsons, Jonathan Reed, Andrew Cook, William Cook, Nicholas Calamare and Patrick Calamare of whom he was very proud.
Services and burial will be private.
