Art Zens
Art Zens left us quietly and at home the morning of May 7, 2020, after more than 93 years full of family, friends, and music. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his entire life was centered on music. He played trumpet in school bands from fifth grade through Marquette University High School (where he picked up his proficiency in big Band phrasing), two years with the 256th Army Ground Force Band, graduate and post graduate degrees in music from the University of Wisconsin, 36 years of teaching instrumental music primarily in the Fox Point/Bayside School District, and more than 80 years as a performing musician. His first gig as a trumpet player was with his brother Will's band at age 12 in Milwaukee, and his last ones at age 92 were in Naples, Florida with The Naples Concert Band, Gulf Coast Big Band, and the Naples Big Band.
In those 80 years he shared his love of music with thousands of people through teaching and dozens of bands and venues. His Dixie Land Band was the Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Team Band for over 12 years; The Great Circus Parade Pawnee Bill Wagon band from its beginning in 1987; The Wonago Rodeo Band for over 10 years; the Blatz American Legion Band leader for 12 years; he performed for many years in the various annual Milwaukee Lakefront "Fests" bands including the Jack-Carr/Ron Devillers Big Band Jazz Oasis and many others; The Green Bay Packers Band; Eagles Club Ballroom; Holiday on Ice Shows; Ziggy Milonzi Club Garibaldi Band; Wisconsin State Fair back-up bands for performers including Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Lena Horne, Bob Hope, Mel Torme, The Carpenters, Pearle Baily, Red Skelton, Steve and Edie Gorme, and many more; pit bands for The Melody Top (Hello Dolly; Showboat; 42nd Street; Kismet; The Music Man, to name just a few); Mississippi River Cruise Big Band trips; Stan Spiro Big Band Caribbean Cruise; Williamsburg Consort in Williamsburg, Virginia; and all the dozens of "just for fun" sit-in local bands. Music was his passion and one he loved to share, especially jazz, over his entire life. In a recent "Thoughts on my Life" he wrote, "Thirty six years of teaching music, most of which I enjoyed very much. My family and an 80-year career with these wonderful bands. I loved this. I thank my God daily for what I have!" He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and easy-going nature, "His kick-ass trumpet playing!" and his positive influence on so many fellow musicians.
Art had a long and full life, well lived, and enjoyed having a loving and successful family. He traveled throughout Europe and in Russia, and much of the United States. He was a life-long golfer and had the blessing of many fine friends and many reasons to celebrate. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Dot Lingren, his daughter Terrie Zens and his sons Tim, Dave, and Jeff and their families.
Services will be held at a later date at The Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
Celebrations of Life will be held in Naples, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin when it is safe to do so.
Donations to the Art Zens Trumpet Scholarship will support the continuing education of an outstanding high school trumpet player every year with a $500.00 scholarship, and honor Art's teaching career and life-long passion for music. With a check made out to Naples Concert Band, on the memo line write, "Art Zens Trumpet Scholarship." On the web site, at "Add special Instructions to seller," enter "Art Zens Trumpet Scholarship."
Mail: Naples Concert Band, PO Box 31, Naples, FL 34106-0031
Web: www.NaplesConcertBand.org
.