Arthur Crowley



Cape Coral - Arthur Robert Crowley died in Cape Coral FL on July 7, 2019 after a short illness. He was 93 years old. Art was born in Chicago IL on June 10, 1926 to Robert F. Crowley and Constance Crowley. He was the oldest of three children. His siblings were Eileen Crowley, middle child who died at age 11, and younger brother John H. Crowley who died in 2015.



Art attended St. Edward grammar school and graduated from St. George High School in Chicago in 1944. He enlisted in the army that year and served in World War II in the 24th Cavalry division attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant before receiving an honorable discharge in October 1946.



After his discharge from the Army, Art returned to Chicago and graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He pursued a career in engineering and lived briefly in Texas and Kansas. He returned to his Chicagoland roots spending the rest of his career in the Chicago area. While working full time, in 1969 Art earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Roosevelt University of Chicago. Primary companies he worked for included The State of Illinois, Zenith Corporation and Loyola University. Art voluntarily retired at the age of 66 from Loyola.



While attending a social dance at a north side Chicago church, Art met Grace Marie Trochowski. Love quickly followed and they married in April of 1951. Together they had five children, (Deborah, Cynthia, Neal, John "Jack" and Colleen). Art and Grace stayed happily married to each other for 58 years until Grace died in February of 2009.



Art led an active life before and after retiring. He was a member of the VFW in Park Ridge IL and the Elks Lodge of Des Plaines, IL and later attended functions at those same organizations in Michigan City IN and Naples FL. One of the great passions of his life was spending time on the shores of Lake Michigan with his wife and kids, his parents and his brother Jack and family. His favorite activities at the Crowley home in Long Beach IN included going for a swim in the lake or a walk on the beach, a game of golf or tennis with his sons, nephew and brother, a night out with Grace, Jack and Dee dancing and socializing at The Polka Dot Lounge, cooking up kielbasa sausage at midnight and shore breakfasts on the beach on holiday mornings. If there was a friendly crowd, lively conversation, good food and a drink or two to be had, Art's fun-loving nature had him in the mix.



Art lived most of his life in the Chicagoland area. After retiring, he and Grace moved from Park Ridge IL to Michigan City IN and split their time between summer seasons in the Indiana home and winter seasons in Naples FL. While in Naples, Art stayed active with the social events at his Deauville Lakes condo association. This included trips and cruises, dinner parties and special events and weekly social hours at the clubroom. He was well known for being a happy and friendly regular guy among the residents.



Art is survived by his five children, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on July 13, 2019 at Fuller Funeral Home located 4735 Tamiami Trail East, Naples FL, 34112. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the America in his name.