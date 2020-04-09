|
|
Arthur Dominey Herrmann
Arthur Dominey Herrmann, age 93, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, and Naples, Florida, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Upper Arlington, Ohio. He was born September 29, 1926, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Mattie Belle (Dominey) and Arthur C. Herrmann and was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lucy (Becky) Kindred.
He was a graduate of Grandview Heights High School and received his BA in 1947 and JD in 1949 from The Ohio State University. While at Ohio State, he was a member and president of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After admission to the Ohio Bar, he practiced law with the firm of Williams, Reynolds, Murray & Deeg until 1951 when he began a 30 year association with the Huntington National Bank of Columbus during which he became the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as Chief Executive Officer of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. In 1981, he resigned his Huntington positions and joined BancOhio Corporation as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the corporation and the BancOhio National Bank. Following the merger of BancOhio with National City Corporation, he served as Chairman of National City Bank, Columbus until 1990 and as a director of the bank until 1997.
He served on the boards of Children's Hospital (now Nationwide Children's), Columbus Association for Performing Arts, the United Negro College Fund, Columbus College of Art & Design and the Columbus Museum of Art. He was chairman of the Ohio Dominican College (now University) board and was named the first honorary alumnus. He was also awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from Ohio Dominican. He was a trustee for the Catholic Diocese of Columbus and a member of their foundation advisory board. Pope John Paul II awarded him the papal decoration, Bene Merenti for services to the diocese. He served as Chairman of the Mount Carmel Hospitals, Chairman of the Central Ohio Center for Economic Education and a trustee for the Ohio Cancer Foundation. His involvement in the community also included board positions with Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, The Capitol South Community Development Corporation, the Columbus Convention Bureau and Retail Merchants Association. He was an alumni member of several advisory boards for The Ohio State University and received the Ralph Davenport Mershon award for service and the 300th Commencement Achievement Award. He was recognized as a Significant Sig by the Sigma Chi Fraternity as an alumni member whose exemplary achievement in his field brought honor to the Fraternity.
Not only did Art invest himself in his career and community, he was passionately devoted to his friends and family. His drawings and personalized cartoons were a great source of entertainment. Whether drawing, fly fishing at Castalia Trout Club, sharing his collection of lead soldiers, painting German flats, or discussing his love of history and travels throughout Germany, he did so with the hope of passing his passions down to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lucy (Samuel H. Jr.) Porter; Anne (Gregory C.) Smith; Martha (Michael T.) McCarthy; grandchildren, Samuel H. Ill (Sandi), Anne (Charles) French, Charles Phillips, Lucy Phillips, Katherine (Schubert) Moffet and Abigail Parker; step-grandchildren, Justin (Lauren) Smith, Meghan (Jessie) Banuelos, Taylor McCarthy, Brian McCarthy, Maureen McCarthy and Patrick McCarthy (deceased); and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or condolences.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020