Arthur Edward Rosfeld
Arthur Edward Rosfeld, 88, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the third son of Florence and Norman Rosfeld.
Arthur attended Mt. Lebanon High School, graduated with honors from Penn State University in 1953, and married his college sweetheart and loving wife of 66 years, Natalie E. Humeniuk, shortly thereafter. In 1954 they moved to New York where their two daughters were born.
Arthur worked in the public relations department and later as assistant to the president of American Standard Corporation at the firm's Manhattan headquarters. He served as liaison with other private firms, the Advertising Council, and a host of national and international private and public groups promoting national goals and solutions to urban problems.
In 1961 the family moved to the Washington, DC area after Arthur joined the Kennedy administration. There he served in a variety of posts, collaborating with federal, state and local agencies and private organizations. In 1969, he rejoined the private sector for posts with housing and defense manufacturers.
Arthur and Natalie moved to Naples, Fl. in 2003 and lived happily in the Bermuda Greens neighborhood of Imperial Golf Estates and later at Brookdale North Naples.
Arthur is survived by Natalie and their two daughters, Dr. Lesli R. Reiff (the late Alan J.) of Naples, Fl.; Carrie L. Hurd (Charles G.) of Bethesda, Md; two grandchildren, William G. Hurd and Laura A. Hurd; his older brother Norman C. Rosfeld, many loved nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert W. Rosfeld.
At Mr. Rosfeld's request, private services will be held by the family at a future date. Donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020