|
|
Arthur Joseph DeNero
Naples, FL
Arthur Joseph DeNero, 82, died in Naples, FL on April 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Scranton, PA, son of the late Hilda and Frank DeNero, he was a graduate of the University of Scranton and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science.
Arthur was a regional manager for Thrift Drug, later purchasing the Gil's health and beauty aid chain in the Pittsburgh area. He owned Baldwin Court Pharmacy and Medical Arts Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Later he provided pharmacy services for institutions with Anderson Medical Services and then Omnicare, a long-term care
pharmacy service.
Arthur had a generous and loving heart, mentoring many young students in the pharmaceutical field. He lived life to the fullest, had an abundance of friends, never letting
multiple health issues hold him back. His family was his joy. He was a world traveler, loved playing golf, and endless games of gin rummy with his dear friends.
He was a member of the Scranton Country Club as well as Churchill Valley Country Club in Pittsburgh, holding several board positions. He was a resident of Naples Heritage Golf and Country Club for 21 years, and recently a member of Lely's Classic Country Club and Golf Resort.
Arthur was a parishioner of St. Agnes Church in Naples, FL and formerly a member of St. Thomas More Church in Bethel Park, PA.
Arthur is survived by Mary Catherine, his beloved wife of 57 years, and four daughters: Linda (Larry), Sheila, Kristen (Jeff) and Mary Catherine (Bill), 12 grandchildren: Liam, Lucia (Dan), Margaux (David), Sophia, Riley (Alicia), Malcolm (Paris), Brendan, Nicholas, Alexandra, Isabella, Cameron, Lily, and four great granddaughters: Darby, Rosalie, Morgan and Casey.
Requiem mass will take place at St. Agnes Church in Naples, FL on April 25, 2019 at 11:00 in the morning.
Additionally, a requiem mass will be celebrated at St.
Thomas More Church in Bethel Park, PA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 in the morning.
Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at mdf.networkforgood.com to help fund research.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019