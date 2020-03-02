|
Arthur Loal Faulconer
Naples - Arthur Loal Faulconer, 80, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, of Naples, Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Born January 14, 1940 in Passaic, New Jersey, he is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Iris Faulconer, his brother Michael and his beloved wife of 51 years Donna.
He is survived by his two sons, Shawn and former wife, Kelli of Naples and Eric and his wife Ginger of St. Augustine, Florida; his sister Paula from Tampa, Florida, four grandchildren Megan, Zachary, Jillian and Ethan Arthur, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He would like to thank his family and friends for their love and support, especially John and Linda Cardillo and family, Kenny Pizzo, Rudy Volpe, Ray Carullo, Martha Masiello, Paul Liberti, Julia Hoffman, Susan Sullivan, Gary Free, Dennis House, Chris Perkins, Danny Underwood and recent caretaker Melissa Johnston.
Arthur grew up in Lyndhurst, New Jersey and graduated from Naples High School. After high school he served in the United States Army before relocating back to New Jersey. A tile setter and contractor by trade, Arthur was a member of Local 7(52) Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Union in New York City/New Jersey. In 1979, he moved back to Naples and started a construction business with his brother Michael. Much of his work can still be found today in and around Southwest Florida and the New York City metro area.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4:00pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 395 Ridge Drive, Naples, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the establishment of the Arthur and Donna Faulconer scholarship fund at the University of North Florida. The scholarship will be awarded to a member of the women's soccer program majoring in a healthcare related field. Arthur wishes to assist in the education of aspiring health care professionals like his wife Donna, who was a registered nurse, and the countless others in the field that helped him along the way. Please visit: give.unf.edu/ospreyclub and use the click down menu under designation to select Women's Soccer Support and enter Arthur Faulconer in the tribute section.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020