Arthur S. Bookbinder
Naples - Art Bookbinder died at home on 4/1/2020 after a tough battle with cancer, eventually succumbing to his most recent metastasized melanoma. Born in Brooklyn NY, Art met his soulmate. Susan, who he married in 1970. They worked and lived in NYC for 40 years and then moved to Naples Fl, where they have happily lived for the last 20 years.
Art's life was filled with finding professions and advocations that "gave back" to those less fortunate then himself. After many successful entrepreneurial positions in NYC, Art was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa at age 34. A life changer for Art and his wife Sue. Being told at that time that he would slowly lose his vision until he would lose it all, Art changed professions and found his true calling. He joined Telesensory Corporation, a maker of hi-tech products for the blind and low visioned. His impact on the Low Vision world became renowned.
After coming to Naples, Art and his wife Sue "retired" from their respective professions and became active in many not for profits. For 5 years, Art mentored a high school student, under the Champions for Learning program (the first totally blind mentor they had), Art was one of the founders of Lighthouse of Collier, the first and only center for the blind and visually impaired in Collier County. For Art and his wife Sue, LOC became their "children" and received their love, mentoring, support and development. To focus on people with "inquiring minds", Art joined the Executive Committee of the Naples Discussion group and was an active player in selecting/interviewing the presentors and topics for the group for the last 10 years.
While in Naples, in 2016, Art was recognized as one of the Faces of Philanthropy, by the Southwest Florida Community Foundation and in 2017; was selected, by the Naples Daily News, as one of the 25 over 50, who made a significance difference in Collier County; then in 2018, Art was presented by the Collier County Commissioners, its 2018 Against All Odds, Overcoming Obstacles award. Recently, Art received Life Time Membership in the NAACP, Art and Sue were awarded the Lamed Vavnik Award from Temple Shalom for "their acts of benevolence to keep the world safe from destruction" and, on Feb 3rd, Art and Sue received the Tree of Life award from the National Jewish Fund.
Due to their other passionate interests in music and theater, Art and Sue became active supporters of the Gulfshore Playhouse, the Russian Cultural Center, and the Naples Community Orchestra. Last month, Art told a reporter that he's been blessed, and his journey has been rich, fulfilling and rewarding.
Donations in Art's honor can be made to Lighthouse of Collier or the National Jewish Fund's Special In Action.
THE FAMILY WILL HOLD A REMEMBRANCE SERVICE AT A LATER DATE
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020