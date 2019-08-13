|
|
Arthur W. Jacob
Naples - Art Jacob died August 7, 2019, having just celebrated his 94th birthday on August 2nd. He was born in 1925 in Webster, Mass. He served in the US Army 84th Infantry during WWII and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained at the Battle of the Bulge.
Art had a long and successful career in the shoe business as a wholesale traveling salesman and then served 10 years as Director of the National Shoe Travelers Association. Upon "retiring" to Naples in 1989, he served as President of the Vanderbilt Beach HOA until he moved to Imperial Golf Estates in 1995; he founded and served on the board of the Second District Association; served on the board of the Naples Area Chamber of Commerce; participated in Leadership Collier. He was the manager of Tin City from 1992 to 2000. Still not content to be retired, at age 77 Art went to work as a courier for Nolen's Permitting. He reluctantly retired in 2009.
Jeff Lytle, long-time Editorial Page Editor of the Naples Daily News, wrote this in 1997 when Art stepped away from the Second District Assn: "His leadership style will be missed. He was serious about his neighborhood's welfare, could poke fun at himself, seldom went looking for trouble, let go of battles once settled and was modest about his power and influence."
Art is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane Buckley Jacob. A celebration of Art's life will be held at a future date to be announced.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019