Aubrey Raymond Friday
Naples, FL
Aubrey Raymond Friday 92, of Naples, FL was called home to be with his Lord, God and Savior. "Ray" was a Native from Memphis, who moved to Naples in the early eighties. He served in the Navy during World War II and devoted his life to serving the Lord. He is survived by his son Phillip Michael Friday (Becky), son-in-law Mike Lurry, niece Lynn Parades (Bob), eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 6:00p.m. Thursday March 7, 2019 at East Naples Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in his remembrance can do so at East Naples Baptist Church. 1697 Shadowlawn Dr. Naples, FL 34112.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019