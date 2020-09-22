1/1
Audrey Ann Bashaw
1959 - 2020
Audrey Ann Bashaw

Audrey Ann Bashaw, age 61, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Avow Georgeson Hospice House in Naples, FL with two of her closest friends by her side following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on May 9, 1959 in Bellows Falls, VT to Frederick and Marion (Wright) Crosby. She attended schools in Bellows Falls, VT and studied at CCV. She married the love of her life, Brian Bashaw, on June 22, 1974.

Audrey was employed at NewsBank for over 34 years at both the Chester, VT and Naples, FL locations where she thrived professionally and developed many amazing friendships. She enjoyed golf and had memberships at the Bellows Falls Country Club and the Imperial Golf Club in Naples, FL. Audrey was an excellent cook and enjoyed many creative pursuits such as sewing, painting, gardening, and interior design. Audrey was a warm, fun, generous friend who brought people together with her exceptional leadership skills. She had boundless optimism and her strength of character was an inspiration to all who knew her.

She is survived by her children Christine Spigel (Brian) of Springfield, VT, David Bashaw (Becky) of Charlestown, NH, and Isaac Crosby of Crossville, TN; grandchildren Christopher Bashaw, Connor Swain, Tyler Swain, Chelsea Bashaw, Jayden Crosby, Joshua Spigel, and Benjamin Spigel; siblings Caroline Diglio, Henry Crosby, and Andrew Crosby. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who adored her. She is predeceased by her husband Brian Bashaw; parents Frederick and Marion Crosby; brothers Herbert Crosby and Christopher Crosby.

Celebrations of her inspirational life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Gastric Cancer Foundation (gastriccancer.org).




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

